Costa Navarino proceeds with upgrades to resort

While the Costa Navarino resort in the southwestern Peloponnese remains closed to guests, the construction of two new golf courses and two new luxurious hotel units is proceeding.



At Navarino Bay a hyper-luxurious hotel is under construction, while the company is building a state-of-the-art ‘lifestyle resort’ with holiday homes by the sea at nearby Navarino Waterfront.



Stefanos Theodoridis, chief executive at the property’s development company TEMES, says Greece is considered one of Europe’s safest countries as regards coronavirus transmission, thanks to the timely introduction of measures, meaning tourism will rebound.