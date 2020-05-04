NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek PM to visit president for briefing on Covid-19 measures, economic impact

TAGS: Politics, Economy

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to visit President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday at noon to brief her on the progress of efforts by the state to contain Covid-19 as well as the economic impact of the pandemic. 

According to an announcement from Mitsotakis' office, the premier plams to update the president on the situation on a monthly basis. 

The talks are to take place at the presidential mansion. 

 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 