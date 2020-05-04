Greek PM to visit president for briefing on Covid-19 measures, economic impact
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to visit President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday at noon to brief her on the progress of efforts by the state to contain Covid-19 as well as the economic impact of the pandemic.
According to an announcement from Mitsotakis' office, the premier plams to update the president on the situation on a monthly basis.
The talks are to take place at the presidential mansion.