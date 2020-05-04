A few days ago, Kathimerini extended a different kind of invitation to readers. It asked them to share a memory from life before the coronavirus for which they were nostalgic.

There was a large response, with readers sending photographs, videos and text from all over Greece and abroad.

The material captured moments with family, friends, Sunday lunches and village fiestas, parties, concerts, shows and moments that we could never have imagined we would miss, like a commute on the metro or a wait for the school bus.

Kathimerini’s video captures its readers’ part in our collective need to rediscover our lives as they were before.

