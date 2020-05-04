Police fear vendetta after double fatal shooting in Cretan village

A 29-year-old Cretan man was to face a prosecutor on Monday for allegedly shooting dead a 30-year-old neighbor who killed his 62-year-old father in the village of Anogeia.

The 62-year-old reportedly sought to intervene after a heated argument led the the 30-year-old to threaten his 29-year-old son with a gun but he ended up sustaining the gunshots himself and dying of his injuries. The son fired back at the 30-year-old, fatally injuring him, reports said.

Initially the 29-year-old fled the scene but later handed himself over to police who reportedly fear that the clash between the families will spark a vendetta.

The funeral of the 30-year-old was on Sunday while the 62-year-old was to be buried on Monday.