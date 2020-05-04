Famous rapper Drake refers to Greece trip in song preview

Aubrey Drake Graham, the chart-topping Canadian rapper and songwriter, also known as Drake, refers to “fly[ing] out to Greece” during a live Instagram session previewing some new songs.

Among the previewed tracks was a snippet of the artist singing, “Come with me, fly you out to Greece.”

The session followed the release of the artist’s commercial mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes which comes ahead of the anticipated release of his sixth album in the summer of 2020.

According to Forbes, the 31-year-old Drake is the fourth richest rapper in the world, having earned more than $250 million since 2010 before taxes and spending.



