French-Italian energy consortium postpones drilling in Cyprus EEZ due to Covid-19

The energy companies Total of France and Eni of Italy have followed the example of ExxonMobil and suspended their planned drilling activities in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone this year due to concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Kathimerini Cyprus has learned.

The consortium sent a letter to Cypriot authorities last week announcing their decision, Kathimerini Cyprus has reported. According to the decision, the consortium is postponing its planned activities in Cyprus’ EEZ until next year. The letter notes that the activities have not been cancelled, which Nicosia regards as a positive development.

Eni and Total had been scheduled to start drilling in Block 6 of Cyprus’ EEZ and to have continued in two other blocks.

US energy giant Exxonmobil has also postponed its planned activities in Block 10 until 2021.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]

