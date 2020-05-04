Masks and antiseptics seized

The General Secretariat for Trade and Consumer Protection of the Ministry of Development and Investment has announced the seizure of thousands of surgical masks and antiseptics, in the context of 144 nationwide inspections from April 27 to May 2, during which 12 violations were confirmed.

Inspections were carried out, in cooperation with the Greek Police and municipal law enforcement, to address incidents of non-declaration of stocks in accordance with legislation pertaining to unfair commercial practices and non-implementation of operating rules of the market.

A total of 9,750 surgical masks were confiscated from an internet service provider, which did not, as required, make an electronic statement of its stocks at the special link located on the central website of the Ministry of Development and Investment.

An 80,000-euro fine was imposed on a company that failed to make an electronic inventory declaration for a total of 10,276 items with a capacity of 1,000 ml containing antiseptic liquid, 4140 items with a capacity of 135 ml each containing antiseptic hand gel and 370 items with a capacity of 300ml containing antiseptic disinfectant.