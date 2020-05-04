Gov’t outlines support measures for households, businesses

As the gradual lifting of the lockdown began on Monday, Government Spokesman Stelios Petsas outlined measures to support households and businesses so that Greeks can "gradually take their lives back,”

In his daily briefing to reporters on Monday, Petsas reiterated a wide array of measures, including the further extension of the protection of primary residences by another 3 months. At the same time, the government is also launching a new framework for bankruptcy law.

In addition, the time period for the sale of heating oil with a reduced rate of Special Consumption Tax is extended until May 15, so that citizens can take advantage of today's low prices.

Moreover, financial assistance equal to half of the monthly basic salary is paid to the staff of the Health System and of pharmacies of country's main healthcare provider, EOPYY, who did not receive the extraordinary Easter bonus.

Petsas also said support measures are in place for sailors who have either had their contracts suspended or are unemployed.

“The goal is to gradually and safely restart social and economic activity so that we can take our lives back,” he said.

“As of today, the restrictions on travel within the prefecture are lifted, but not on travel to regions and the islands. Retail businesses as well as service providers are restarting their operations so that from today we can say that next week we will all take a step forward ".

However, he also noted that "we all know that now the difficulties begin."