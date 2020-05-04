President Sakellaropoulou hails 'impressive maturity' of Greeks

Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou praised Greeks for displaying" impressive maturity" in observing lockdown regulations during a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that was broadcast on television.

Mitsotakis, for his part, said his visit to Sakellaropoulou marked "the transition to the next phase of this great battle."

He also hailed the responsible stance shown by the majority of Greek citizens, noting however that it was important that people continue to wear masks in public and observe personal hygiene regulations. “I want to stress that taking these preventive measures is an act of respect to fellow citizens,” he said, stressing that all citizens must be "doubly careful" if the downward trajectory of the virus is to continue.

He appealed for "all these good habits" to continue over the coming weeks so that the economy can begin to function again and that there is no new spike in cases.

Sakellaropoulou hailed the country's doctors and nurses as well as supermarket staff and food delivery employees who have had to work under particularly difficult conditions and also stressed the significant role of the Church in urging restraint.

"I want to be optimistic that we will continue to be disciplined and accept the implementation of measures because, the problems the country faces, are waiting for us," she said, referring to the economic impact of the pandemic.