Greek PM to participate in Coronavirus Global Response initiative

Coronavirus

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to participate in the intenational initiative Coronavirus Global Response at 4 p.m. Greek time on Monday.

The initiative is an international pledging conference by the European Union and partner governments which is aimed at raising 7.5 billion euros in response to calls by the World Health Organization and other global health organizations to find medical solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Part of the event is to be broadcast live by the European Commission with EC President Ursula von der Leyen expected to be the first to speak. 

