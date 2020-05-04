Turkey says jets were on ‘routine flights,’ did not harass Greek helicopter

Turkey on Monday rejected claims by Greece that two of its fighter jets harassed a helicopter carrying Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos on Sunday, saying the planes were conducting “routine flights” in the area.

“Our fighter aircraft have performed an identification mission as part of their routine activities in the Aegean and harrassment of the helicopter with Minister of National Defence of Greece onboard is out of question,” said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy.

He also accused Athens of “damatizing” the incident “in a way to create tension.”

The Greek minister and Chief of the National Defense General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros were visiting the islands of Oinousses, Agathonissi and Farmakonissi.

The incident took place after the helicopter took off from Oinousses.