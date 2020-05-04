Two more coronavirus deaths confirmed

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Monday announced two new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country which raise the total number of fatalities to 146.

He said six new infections have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,632.

Tsiodras said 35 people remain in intensive care units around the country, with the average age of those patients being 67. At the same time, 81 people have left ICU.

Health authorities have run a total of 80,951 tests.

Tsiodras said that the phase of the gradual relaxation of the lockdown “is very important, especially the next 15 days,” and called on people to be extra vigilant for any symptoms.

In the same press conference, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said that authorities are extending for a week a quarantine on a hotel hosting migrants in Kranidi in the Peloponnese, where 150 people tested positive for coronavirus in late April.