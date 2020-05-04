Hopes high as Cyprus sees just two new coronavirus cases

Just two new coronavirus cases were announced in Cyprus on Monday after a pool of 1,490 samples were processed.

Cyprus hasn’t seen such a small number of new cases announced since the first two cases emerged on March 9.

The two new cases, which involve people who recently returned to Cyprus from abroad, raised the island’s total coronavirus cases to 874. The fact that both cases were imported from abroad was especially positive, as it signaled no new cases from among the island's residents.

Though the low number of new cases brings with it high hopes of a speedy recovery, the scientific team giving the island’s daily coronavirus briefing urged the public to continue taking personal protection measures and to maintain social distancing.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]