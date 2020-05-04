Athens Flying Week 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

This year's Athens Flying Week air show, scheduled for September 19 and 20, has been cancelled "due to insurmountable obstacles caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," the organizers said in a statement on Monday.

"Athens Flying Week relies on a wide range of workers and means, such as transport aircraft and their crews, rescuers and doctors of various specialties, but also on a significant part of the state that is currently providing its services to deal with the health crisis," the press release said.

"Unfortunately, the unprecedented health conditions and measures to reduce the spread of the pandemic leave us with no choice but to cancel this year's Air Show."

Ticket holders can contact Viva at support@viva.gr and choose either a refund or the transfer of their ticket to 2021.