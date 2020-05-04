Webinar on response to coronavirus conditions

SAS, one of the market leaders in analytics and artificial intelligence, is organizing a special series of free virtual sessions titled “The Analytics Response,” to discuss the conditions the coronavirus has created and how major enterprises have reacted and managed the issue in Greece and Cyprus.

The first live webinar is scheduled to take place from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday, featuring officials from both markets as well as Greek business leaders abroad.



Kathimerini English Edition Editor in Chief Tom Ellis will be the coordinator of the webinar.