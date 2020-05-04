TUI China notes European progress in reopening tourism resorts

The Chinese unit of Germany’s TUI, the world’s biggest tourism group, said on Sunday it has resumed offering holiday packages in China and urged the European Union to lift travel restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus.



“Our offices in Peking and Shanghai were open during the crisis but were not allowed to sell holiday packages,” TUI Chief Executive Fritz Joussen said in a statement: “We now see a significant backlog of demand for holidays. TUI China will in the coming weeks broaden its offers step by step.”



Joussen urged the EU to put in place a concept that allows for the resumption of holiday travel within the bloc, where border restrictions have been in place since March.



“The EU and its member-states should develop a timetable for resuming travel within Europe and make holidays possible in 2020,” he said, citing Greece, Cyprus, Spanish islands, Austria and Bulgaria which have made progress toward reopening resorts.

[Reuters]