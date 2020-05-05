Railway company TrainOSE has updated its electronic ticketing system to support social distancing on trains, officials said during a press briefing on safety measures to prevent Covid-19 infection during travel.

The company operates suburban railways, known in Greece as Proastiakos, as well as intercity passenger services.

The system now stops selling tickets when capacity on the train has reached 50 percent, TrainOSE CEO Filippos Tsalidis said. He added that the cabins are well ventilated and that the air filters are replaced on a weekly basis, making train travel the safest form of transportation.

Tsalidis said the company could not afford personnel to monitor social distancing at train stations, adding that the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) is responsible for their operation.

TrainOSE has seen revenues fall by 65 percent in March and 96 percent in April as a result of lockdown measures. Tsalidis said the company will seek state compensation for the lost revenue.