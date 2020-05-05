Businesses across Greece are scrambling for a way to recover after being stuck in a lockdown coma that saw economic and commercial activity grind to a halt for several weeks.

For their already bleak prospects not to become even more dismal, though, the government needs to fine-tune the program it has introduced for subsidizing workers who have been put on reduced hours so that it can help save jobs without harming actual incomes.

The longer the delays in hammering out the details of the new and improved framework of the program, the harder it will be for businesses to get up and running again.

Time is costing a lot of money right now and not a day can be wasted.