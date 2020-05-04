Courts opening gradually, in full operation as of June 15

Administrative courts in Greece will reopen for most cases on May 6, Justice Minister Constantine Tsiaras said on Monday.

The operation of all courts was suspended on March 13, in the firsts round of measures taken to slow the spread of coronavirus. Last week, courts reopened only for property settlements.

Speaking at the daily briefing on coronavirus, Tsiaras said that the Council of State, the Court of Audit and regular administrative courts will return to full operation on June 1.

Criminal courts will return to full operation after June 15.