ATHEX: Stock index sent back to 600 points

Increasing pessimism on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy weighed heavily on most blue chips at Athinon Avenue on Monday, including banks, with the benchmark only just remaining above the 600-point level. Prices also suffered pressure from some negative results issued by listed companies over the last few days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 602.36 points, shedding 4.12 percent from Thursday’s 628.25 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 3.97 percent to 1,464.70 points.

The banks index declined 8.28 percent, as National slumped 8.80 percent, Piraeus sank 8.29 percent, Alpha parted with 8.25 percent and Eurobank fell 7.93 percent. Aegean Air plunged 24.32 percent.

OTE was the sole blue chip to head higher (0.41 percent), while Sarantis closed without a change.

In total 12 stocks registered gains, 89 sustained losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.2 million euros, down from last Thursday’s €57.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.45 percent to close at 48.79 points.