Athens’ Sotiria Hospital has a clinic dedicated exclusively to Covid-19 patients in a remote corner of the Third Pathology Department’s Center for Respiratory Deficiencies. Located in a lush woodland setting, with broad balconies and lofty ceilings, the center was established at the beginning of the 20th century as a tuberculosis sanatorium. The clinic was set up a few weeks ago following modifications to the building and special training for the 20 doctors and 30 nurses that staff it.

Kathimerini visited the hospital in the northern Athenian suburb of Holargos for a glimpse into what goes on during a shift at the Covid-19 clinic.

“No two days are the same,” says Kostas Syrigos, a professor and director at Sotiria’s Third Pathology Department, which runs the Covid-19 clinic.

Its doctors meet every morning in a ward in the green zone that has been transformed into a lounge where they can keep a safe distance from one another. They talk about the condition of their patients, what happened during the night shift and the results of any tests they have and note down any issues that need to be addressed.

A morning meeting in the green zone, where doctors discuss the condition of their patients.

“A patient may have questioned the results of the test and demanded to be released or retested. The ‘why me’ syndrome and guilt are part and parcel of the process, and this is something we need to manage. It’s a relationship of trust,” says Syrigos.

Pathology professor Giorgos Stergiou is responsible for researching the bibliography and sharing any new findings and information from papers and studies on the coronavirus with his colleagues at the clinic through a digital group they have formed. Covid-19 is a new enemy and there’s a constant stream of new information on how to treat it.

“I had a patient who appeared stable, but his blood gas indicated that he had to intubated,” says resident Yiannis Trontzas. “You may have someone who has no trouble breathing and isn’t gasping coming up much sicker from the tests. We are dealing with something new. It doesn’t give you the signs you know from experience and expertise. It doesn’t present as a typical respiratory disease. It’s tricky.”

Anyone stepping into the red zone is covered head to foot and may have to spend up to four hours in this gear. “The equipment can become very oppressive. It makes you sweat and your goggles fog up. Staff cannot spend much longer in this uniform,” says Garyfallia Poulakou, a pathologist and epidemiologist.