Parliament observes a minute’s silence for Marfin Bank victims

Greece’s Parliament on Tuesday observed on minute of silence in commemoration of three bank employees who were killed in a firebombing attack during an anti-austerity protest in downtown Athens on May 5, 2010.

Angeliki Papathanasopoulou, 32, Epameinondas Tsakalis, 36, and Paraskevi Zoulia, 32, died of smoke inhalation after becoming trapped in the Stadiou Street branch of Marfin Bank that was firebombed by anti-austerity rioters who had targeted several businesses in the area.

“The smallest tribute we can pay to these three young people, is to write ‘never again such a memory of disaster’ on the wall of Stadiou,” Parliament speaker Kostas Tasoulas told lawmakers.

The speaker for socialist Movement for Change, Andreas Loverdos, lamented the fact that no one had been convicted over the attack, a sentiment echoed by the Greek Communist Party (KKE), which said that reveling the guilty parties and the role of provocateurs in the incident would be a greater tribute than “big words” to the “sacrifice” of the three young bank workers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed to install a plaque commemorating the victims at the location of the former bank branch.