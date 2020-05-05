Just 25 fines issued on first day of relaxed lockdown

Greeks by and large appeared to comply with measures designed to protect the public from coronavirus infection during the gradual easing of lockdown measures, as the Hellenic Police (ELAS) issued just 25 fines on the first day of the new relaxed rules.

According to ELAS data published on Tuesday, officers reported just 25 violations of rules calling for social distancing and mask wearing on Monday, the first day of easing from a seven-week lockdown.

Each violation was accompanied by a fine for 150 euros and the majority of the fines were issued in the region of Thessaly, followed by Attica.

However, an additional 85 fines were issued for violations regarding travel outside citizens’ declared place of residence. The majority of these violations were in Attica, followed by Central Macedonia and Crete.