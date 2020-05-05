Ten new cases of coronavirus, zero deaths

The Greek Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,642.

Speaking at the daily briefing, Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras said no new deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours (total number remains at 146).

Tsiodras said 35 people remain in intensive care units around the country, with the average age of those patients being 67. At the same time, 81 people have left ICU.

Health authorities have carried out a total of 83,750 tests.