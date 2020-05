Women exercise on Philopappou Hill, backdropped by the ancient Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis Hill during the first day that Greece has begun gradually lifting its restrictive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, on May 4, 2020. Greece's government imposed a lockdown early in the country's outbreak, which has been credited with keeping the number of deaths and critically ill at low levels. [Lefteris Pitarakis/AP]