Corporate motivation webinar to take place Friday
Online
Pro Seminars is organizing a webinar titled “21 Ways to Stay Motivated.” The web seminar, which will take place on Friday, is part of the Pro Seminars – Executive Web Studies series of events.
Pro Seminars is organizing a webinar titled “21 Ways to Stay Motivated.” The web seminar, which will take place on Friday, is part of the Pro Seminars – Executive Web Studies series of events.
The keynote speaker will be corporate trainer Hatzi Skevofylaka.
Participation costs 65 euros per person. To find out more, visit proseminars.eu.