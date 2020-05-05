BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Corporate motivation webinar to take place Friday

Pro Seminars is organizing a webinar titled “21 Ways to Stay Motivated.” The web seminar, which will take place on Friday, is part of the Pro Seminars – Executive Web Studies series of events.

The keynote speaker will be corporate trainer Hatzi Skevofylaka.

Participation costs 65 euros per person. To find out more, visit proseminars.eu.

