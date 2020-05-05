NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Restaurateurs in Greece to join 'empty chairs' protest rally

TAGS: Food, Protest

Restaurateurs in Athens and other Greek cities are on Tuesday evening to join their counterparts across Europe in holding an “empty chairs” protest to draw attention to the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on their sector.

The demonstrations in Greece are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., with participants planning to set up chairs in Syntagma Square and central squares in other cities.

In Greece, the union representing restaurateurs, known by its acronym POESE, is urging the government to find solutions that will allow its members to maintain their livelihoods in spite of the crisis.

