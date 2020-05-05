NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Officers issue fines for Varkiza drag racing

Crime

Greek police said Tuesday they registered 163 traffic violations during inspections conducted on Monday night to prevent and tackle the problem of cars and motorcycles racing on the Athens-Sounio coastal avenue in the southern Attica region of Varkiza.

Traffic police conducted 386 inspections of drivers and vehicles.

Fines were issued for violations that included excessive noise, dangerous maneuvers and uninsured vehicles.

