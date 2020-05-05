Officers issue fines for Varkiza drag racing
Traffic police conducted 386 inspections of drivers and vehicles.
Greek police said Tuesday they registered 163 traffic violations during inspections conducted on Monday night to prevent and tackle the problem of cars and motorcycles racing on the Athens-Sounio coastal avenue in the southern Attica region of Varkiza.
Fines were issued for violations that included excessive noise, dangerous maneuvers and uninsured vehicles.