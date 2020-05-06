The Greek Foreign Ministry reportedly plans to reactivate Greece’s involvement in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region in tandem with the gradual lifting of the lockdown.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias plans to resume contacts in coming days with his counterparts in the region, while on Tuesday he announced the appointment of Tasia Athanasiou as special envoy for Syria.

Athanasiou served as ambassador to Damascus between 2009 and 2012, and oversaw the closure of the Greek Embassy.

Diplomatic sources say her appointment is part of Greece’s effort to play a more active role in the Eastern Mediterranean. It is also seen as a reflection of Greece’s interest in contributing to efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, as echoed by Dendias in recent meetings with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Turkish jets conducted an overflight in the Aegean east of Chios island.