On Crete, gun possession is treated with a tolerance of sorts. In fact, some people are willing to even go as far as to attempt to justify the widespread possession of guns there as a local particularity of the southern Greek island.

Even if one were to put aside the fact that this tradition of gun ownership is used as an alibi for organized crime and acknowledge it as an aspect of local culture, it is still something that is impossible to reconcile with.

Traditions of this kind are meant to be broken.

However, this deadly tradition will certainly not fade away without an intervention. Ending gun possession will require strong political will, particularly from local politicians on Crete.