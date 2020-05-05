ATHEX: Weak reaction to two days of stock losses

Traders’ reaction on Tuesday to two sessions of significant losses for stocks was encouraging for the benchmark and blue chips, but rather disappointing in terms of turnover. The market appears to be waiting for Moody’s verdict on the economy on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 610.39 points, adding 1.33 percent to Monday’s 602.36 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.16 percent to 1,481.68 points, while the mid-cap index slipped 0.14 percent.

The banks index rebounded 3.33 percent, as National earned 4.42 percent, Eurobank grew 3.19 percent, Alpha advanced 2.94 percent and Piraeus grabbed 2.78 percent.

Sarantis jumped 7.56 percent, Motor Oil collected 5.59 percent, ADMIE Holdings improved 4.51 percent and Hellenic Petroleum was up 3.58 percent, while OTE telecom declined 2.55 percent and Lamda Development fell 1.25 percent.

In total 64 stocks enjoyed gains, 36 endured losses and 28 stayed put. Turnover amounted to 35.3 million euros, down from Monday’s 49.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.09 percent to close at 48.26 points.