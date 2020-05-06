MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Schools scrubbed down ahead of seniors’ return

Facilities around the country are being meticulously cleaned and disinfected as final-year pupils return to school on Monday for the first time since the lockdown was imposed in March. The National Health Organization (EODY) has issued strict guidelines for the cleaning process. Moreover, the National Organization for Medicines (EOF) has issued precise specifications regarding the cleaning materials and methods to be employed. Children in the lower secondary school grades will return to classes the following Monday. However, many parents have already decided not to send their children to school, due to fears of the coronavirus. [InTime News]

