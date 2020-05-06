Corfu was the European holiday destination with the biggest decline in revenues from Airbnb per unit last year, according to alternative accommodation monitoring platform AirDNA, showing how fragile the short-term rental market is.



Data showed houses and apartments on Corfu – an island with 3,651 active ads – fetched 21 percent less in revenues for their hosts last year, or an average of 1,580 euros.



Corfu was followed by Antalya in Turkey (down 19 percent) and Cannes in France (down 13 percent).



Crete saw a 7 percent decline while Athens experienced 6 percent growth.