Police clash with youths in Athens suburb

Clashes broke out between youth and police in the northern Athens suburb of Agia Paraskevi shortly after midnight Wednesday, Kathimerini reports.



Police were sent to the area after more than 400 youth broke a government ban on public gatherings at Agiou Ioannou Square due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.



Police were attacked with stones and bottles by a group of unknown assailants. Police responded with tear gas.



No detentions were reported.



In a Facebook message, Agia Paraskevi Mayor Vassilis Zorbas said that more than 800 youth gathered on the square in response to a call posted on social media.

He called for government measures to protect the area against lawlessness, including “widespread drug trafficking.”





