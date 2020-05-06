Plaque commemorating Marfin Bank victims to be unveiled Saturday

A plaque commemorating the victims of a firebomb attack on a bank in central Athens during anti-austerity riots in May 2010 will be unveiled on Saturday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday.

In a message on Twitter, Mitsotakis invited Greek party leaders to attend the event as a gesture of solidarity against violence and division.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will be present at the ceremony, he said.

Angeliki Papathanasopoulou, 32, Epameinondas Tsakalis, 36, and Paraskevi Zoulia, 32, died of smoke inhalation after becoming trapped in the Stadiou Street branch of Marfin Bank that was firebombed by anti-austerity rioters who had targeted several businesses in the area.

