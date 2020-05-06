Migrants put in quarantine after landing on Lesvos island

A group of around 50 migrants and refugees, mostly from Africa and Afghanistan, arrived at the island of Lesvos on a boat on Wednesday morning, according to reports.

All the migrants will be kept in quarantine for the next 14 days as a result of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A stricter approach by the Hellenic Coast Guard, involving the systematic enforcement of a new dogma of “aggressive surveillance” and deterrence, has all but stopped the influx of undocumented migrants from Turkey in recent weeks.