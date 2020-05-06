Tsiodras stars in short animated video on Covid-19

The Greek government’s chief medical advisor on infectious diseases, professor Sotiris Tsiodras, stars in a short animated video which aims to inform children about the spread, symptoms and prevention of Covid-19.

The idea for the 2.30-minute video, which is titled “Little Covid-19,” originated with Foteini Konstantopoulou, a police officer and author of children’s books.

The short was created by graphic designer Marilena Girlemi and cinematographer Giorgos Mylonas. The characters were voiced by actors Voula Kosta and Panos Kladis.