Greece’s death toll from Covid-19 rises to 147

Greece’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has climbed to 147 after an 89-year-old woman died at Sotiria Hospital in Athens on Wednesday.

The woman, who had been suffering from underlying health issues when she was hospitalized with Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, had been admitted to hospital from a nursing home in Nea Makri east of the capital.

Greece's government imposed a lockdown early in the country's outbreak, which has been credited with keeping the number of deaths and critically ill at low levels.

