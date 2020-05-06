NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
PM vows measures to support culture sector

TAGS: Culture, Coronavirus, Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed additional measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s culture sector.

During a meeting with government ministers which took place via teleconference on Wednesday, Mitsotakis is said to have discussed short-term and medium term measures to back the sector. It appears that the 800-euro allowance will be extended to additional categories of workers.

More details will be announced by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni Thursday.

