Young bear returned to shelter after locals start feeding it

One of the two young bears released by wildlife sanctuary Arcturos last week was transferred back to the shelter, after it became evident he would unable to adapt to life in the wild.

According to the shelter’s announcement, locals discovered Cooper’s location after a video of him was shared on social media and started bringing him food, thus eliminating any possibility that the bear would learn to avoid proximity with humans.

Cooper, who was the weaker of the two animals and weighed just 67 kilos, was found near a dam in the region of Florina, northern Greece.

The Arcturos emergency unit recaptured the animal to prevent any confrontation with humans and brought it to the shelter where it will live from now on.