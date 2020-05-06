NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
SYRIZA snubs plaque ceremony for bank firebombing victims

TAGS: Politics, Crime

Opposition SYRIZA on Wednesday snubbed an invitation from the center-right government for all political parties to attend the unveiling of a plaque commemorating three bank workers who died in a firebomb attack in downtown Athens 10 years ago.

Saying that it will instead be laying a wreath on Saturday at the site on Athens’ central Stadiou Street where the incident took place during a violent anti-austerity protest on May 5, 2010, the leftist party accused New Democracy of “political exploitation” over the  10-year anniversary of three bank workers’ death.

It also criticized Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for choosing to “put at the helm of the Citizens’ Protection Ministry the same people who handled the case at the time, without identifying the perpetrators or bringing them to justice,”  in an apparent reference to Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis.

