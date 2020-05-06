Domestic violence complaints soar during lockdown

Calls to the General Secretariat for Family Policy and Gender Equality’s emergency hotline skyrocketed last month following the introduction of a public lockdown on March 23, which was aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus and is now being gradually eased.



The 15900 hotline received 1,760 calls reporting alleged acts of violence in April compared to 325 in March.



In March of 2019 166 calls were made to the hotline.