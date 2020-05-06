Teachers protest planned opening of schools with online stoppage

A national teachers’ union in Greece had a three-hour work stoppage of online classes, saying the government’s effort to reopen high schools in the next two weeks has been poorly planned.



The union of secondary school teachers, OLME, wants to ensure schools reopen only if there’s enough protective material available for staff and students.



Union officials say more stoppages may be necessary if the protest demands were not addressed.



The Education Ministry plans to stagger classes after the reopening to avoid classroom crowding. The government says it has given priority to finding and fixing protective material shortages. [AP]