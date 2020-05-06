BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Delphi online debate to air on Thursday

TAGS: Discussion, Politics

The Delphi Economic Forum and the E-Kyklos think tank are organizing an online debate titled “The Day After in Greek-Turkish Relations,” with the participation of former foreign ministers Evangelos Venizelos and Dora Bakoyiannis and former defense minister Evangelos Apostolakis.

The debate, which starts on Thursday at 5 p.m., will be moderated by Kathimerini English Edition’s Editor in Chief Tom Ellis.

To follow the debate, visit www.crowdcast.io/e/defoe16/register.


 
