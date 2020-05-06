BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
T-bill sale raises 812.5 million euros

Greece achieved a marginally improved interest rate at Wednesday’s auction of 13-week treasury bills compared to a similar auction a month earlier, while raising a much greater amount of cash.

According to Public Debt Management Agency data, Greece raised 812.5 million euros with an interest rate of 0.28 percent, after receiving offers of 1.152 billion euros.

On April 8 it had raised 487.5 million euros at a rate of 0.29 percent.

