Αuthorities are concerned about a trend involving large groups of young people gathering in squares with alcohol from bars and cafes offering takeaway services, with a square in Agia Paraskevi, north of Athens, being closed indefinitely after two nights of parties that culminated in clashes with police.

Amid fears that the gatherings could prompt a spike in Covid-19 infections, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said on Wednesday that police will close Agia Paraskevi’s Agiou Ioannou Square daily from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The decision came after around 400 young people gathered in the square on Monday and Tuesday night, flouting a law against gatherings of more than 10 people.

Riot police fired tear gas after the crowds refused to disperse.

On Tuesday night, police arrested six cafe owners in Attica, Larissa and Lamia for selling alcohol for consumption in the street in violation of social distancing laws.