Greek authorities have reported two new incidents in less than 24 hours of shots being fired in the air by Turkish guards on the Evros River border with Greece, in the northeast.

The first incident is said to have taken place early on Tuesday night when Hellenic Police and Army officers reported hearing shots coming from near the village of Marasia, which is on the banks of the Evros.

On Wednesday afternoon, more shots were fired by Turkish police who were on patrol along the river near the Greek village of Tychero.

The two incidents are similar to one that took place last Thursday, when Turkish military border officers fired shots into the air near Tychero, which is also right on the borderline.

Greek security officials believe these incidents may be related to Turkish efforts to maintain pressure against Greece, while others say they may point to a bid by Turkey to control specific crossing points along the river border.