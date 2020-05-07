Empty chair protest highlights woes of restaurateurs

Members of the union representing Greek restaurant, cafe and bar owners, known by its acronym POESE, on Wednesday set up hundreds of empty chairs in central squares in Athens and other cities to underline the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses. Similar initiatives were held in several other European cities where food and drink outlets are struggling with the same problem. POESE has urged the Greek government to find solutions that will allow its members to maintain their livelihoods in spite of the crisis. [Yiannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]