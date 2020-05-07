Israel will lease surveillance drones to Greece following a deal between the two countries’ defense ministries, reports said on Wednesday.

The two sides reached a final agreement on a deal that has been under negotiation for at least two years. Based on this agreement, two Heron unmanned aerial vehicles with a range of 1,000 kilometers will be leased to Greece for three years (the lease will be renewed annually) at a total cost of just under 40 million euros.

The delivery of the two UAVs, made by Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, will take place within the next six months. They will be used for border surveillance missions. At the end of the three-year lease, Greece will have the option to buy the drones.