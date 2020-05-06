The Infrastructure Ministry is promising drivers that, as of this fall, they will be able to drive on all Greek highways using a single electronic device for tolls. By the end of the summer, all the main technical issues for the interoperability of all operating companies’ systems are expected to have been resolved.

General Secretary for Infrastructure Giorgos Karagiannis told state broadcaster ERT on Wednesday that, after the agreement achieved last October between the seven contractors and Egnatia Odos, technical discussions are now proceeding for a universal electronic pass system to be operative as of this October.

When all systems are interconnected, drivers will be able to use the e-pass device of any contractor to drive through electronic tollgates across the country – provided they have sufficient credit in their e-pass account.

Of course that interoperability will not be absolute, as topping up the account of the device with credit will only be possible at the tolls of the company that has issued it, and the discount programs will only apply to traveling on the highway of each e-pass device’s issuer.